Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Soars 9.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO shares soared 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $134.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. benefits from continued growth and expansion of the world's largest AI training and inference clusters.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +212%. Revenues are expected to be $339.99 million, up 151.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Credo Technology Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRDO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Credo Technology Group is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. QuickLogic QUIK, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.2% lower at $6.97. QUIK has returned -1% in the past month.

QuickLogic's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -375%. QuickLogic currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

