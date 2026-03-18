Credo Technology Expands AI Footprint With New Product Launches

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO has rolled out a series of new solutions aimed at strengthening connectivity and performance in AI-driven data center networks.

The company announced the general availability of its next-generation 800G 2×DR4 ZeroFlap (ZF) optical transceivers, designed to eliminate optical link flaps that often disrupt large-scale AI infrastructure. These transceivers improve network stability, accelerate fault detection and reduce time to first token, enhancing overall productivity. They integrate real-time link health monitoring, in-band telemetry and automated remediation, enabling faster issue resolution.

With support for SONiC and other operating systems via PILOT extensions, along with features like remote bidirectional telemetry access and non-volatile event logging, the solution offers strong visibility and reliability across diverse network architectures. The transceivers are available in both Integrated Heat Sink (“IHS") and Riding Heat Sink (“RHS”) configurations.

Recently, Credo introduced ZeroFlap optics, a new generation of optical transceivers designed to improve stability in large-scale AI networks.

Credo introduced Cardinal, a new family of 3nm, low-power 224G/lane optical DSPs tailored for next-generation AI compute fabrics. As part of its second-generation 1.6T DSP portfolio, Cardinal is built for high-density AI clusters handling massive east-west traffic. It combines high-swing laser drivers for EML and silicon photonics with support for both full-retimed and linear receive optics (LRO) applications. Based on Credo’s seventh-generation DSP architecture, Cardinal delivers sub-40-nanosecond latency, advanced diagnostics and predictive monitoring while enabling 1.6T transceivers with strong power efficiency, consuming less than 15 W in LRO implementations.

Credo launched its Robin optical DSP family, built on its sixth-generation architecture and designed for scalable, energy-efficient AI networks. The portfolio includes 800G and 400G devices optimized for AI workloads, offering flexible configurations for fully retimed and LRO applications with integrated silicon photonics and EML drivers. With low-power, high-swing laser drivers, a compact design that reduces PCB space by up to 50% and improved receiver sensitivity, Robin enhances both performance and cost efficiency. It also incorporates Ethernet link health monitoring features to ensure reliable operation in demanding environments.

These innovations strengthen Credo’s AI networking portfolio, giving it an edge against stiff competition from Marvell Technology MRVL and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

Taking a Look at CRDO’s Competitors Driving AI Innovation

Marvell Technology is solidifying its leadership in AI interconnect and optical technologies, a critical backbone of next-generation data centers. In the first half of fiscal 2026, it began volume shipments of 200G per lane 1.6T PAM4 DSPs and ramped up its 51.2 Tbps switches while continuing strong demand for its 800G PAM DSPs.

In the longer term, Marvell is pushing boundaries with 400G per lane PAM technology, enabling 3.2T optical interconnects and future-proofing hyperscaler infrastructure. With leadership across DSPs, silicon photonics and scale-up switching, Marvell is a clear enabler of AI workload expansion and stands to benefit from surging AI cloud investments. In February 2026, Marvell completed its acquisition of Celestial AI, strengthening its scale-up optical connectivity capabilities for large-scale AI deployments.

Broadcom Inc. is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency.

AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion. AVGO also expects OpenAI to deploy first-generation XPU in 2027 at more than one gigawatt of compute capacity. Broadcom expects AI revenues from chips in excess of $100 billion in 2027.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

CRDO shares have surged 117.9% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 60.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 9.9, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 7.39.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRDO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.