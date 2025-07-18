Credo Technology and PVH have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 18, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Credo Technology CRDO as the Bull of the Day and PVH Corp. PVH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Ford Motor Company F, Ferrari N.V. RACE and PACCAR Inc. PCAR.

Credo Technology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) provides innovative, secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market.

The company's EPS outlook remains bullish across the board, with the stock sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Let's take a closer look at how the company presently stacks up.

CRDO Benefits from AI

Credo's latest set of strong quarterly results was fueled by continued strong demand for its services, with the company a big beneficiary of the AI frenzy. The increased AI spend is undoubtedly set to continue for years, positioning the company nicely to continue reaping the benefits and reflecting a somewhat 'under-the-radar' play on the broader AI movement.

CRDO crushed our consensus expectations in the above-mentioned release, with sales up a rock-solid 180% year-over-year.

The favorable print rounded out its rock-solid FY25, with CEO Bill Brennan delivering a notably positive statement following the release –

"I'm proud of Credo's achievements in fiscal 2025. For the year, the Company delivered record-breaking financial results, with revenue up 126% year over year to $436.8 million. The Company's results were fueled by surging demand for our innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient high-performance connectivity solutions. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions across hyperscaler customers to power advanced AI services, a trend we believe will persist for the foreseeable future."

The stock remains a prime pick for those seeking high-growth, with current Zacks Consensus estimates for its current fiscal year (FY26) suggesting 110% EPS growth on 85% higher sales. Growth is currently expected to spill over nicely into FY27, with EPS and revenue forecasted to be up 22% and 21%, respectively.

The stock sports a Style Score of 'A' for Growth. Shares continue to deliver rock-solid gains, up 15% just over the last month and outperforming the Zacks Technology sector by a big margin.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market in the near-term more than any other rank.

Credo Technology is currently a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

PVH Corp. specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags, and related products worldwide.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the stock's outlook, lowering their earnings expectations across the board and landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In addition, the company is in the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 9% of all Zacks industries. Let's take a closer look at the company.

PVH Shares Face Pressure

PVH shares have faced considerable pressure so far in 2025, down more than 30% and widely underperforming. Shares faced a plunge following the latest quarterly release, with sales up a modest 1.6% alongside a 6% decline in EPS.

Zac Coughlin, CFO, is aware of the recent struggles, stating –

"We drove solid first quarter results, which included low-single digit revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per share above our guidance. We are navigating a highly dynamic and uncertain macroeconomic environment that is impacting our industry, our consumers, and our business results. We are reaffirming our revenue guidance for the year but are decreasing our outlook for profitability and earnings per share to reflect that backdrop and the current performance of our business. Our focus remains on taking proactive measures, including investing in cut-through marketing campaigns and delivering increasing cost efficiencies through execution of our Growth Driver 5 multi-year cost savings initiative, that will improve our trajectory in the second half."

Bottom Line

Slowing growth paints a challenging picture for the company's shares in the near term.

PVH is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company's earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Ford Leads in Number of Recalls, Faces Costly Penalties

Ford Motor Company has been outdoing all automakers in the number of recalls this year. In its latest recall, Ford had to pull out 694,271 SUVs in the United States and its territories. Models including 2021-24 Bronco Sport, 2020-22 Escape and 2019-24 Kuga vehicles were a part of this recall, amounting to about 858,000 vehicles globally. The impacted vehicles have a problem with fuel leaks that could heighten the risk of the vehicle catching on fire. The company is subject to a cost of $570 million, owing to the blow from the recall in its second quarter 2025 results.

NHTSA filing states that fuel injectors in some vehicles may crack, causing leaks that could lead to a fire. Drivers might notice a fuel smell, warning lights, smoke, or flames. According to NHTSA's data, Ford has been topping recall filings since 2020, signaling its struggle with quality. Ford's consent order with NHTSA might also be a reason why old and new recalls have been surfacing lately. This consent order also resulted in Ford agreeing to pay up to $165 million in fines, the second-largest civil penalty in NHTSA history, following the Takata airbag case.

Ford has responded to this issue with a software update that would redirect fuel away from ignition sources, but only as a temporary fix. Although no injuries resulting from this issue have been reported, eight vehicles experienced underhood fires. Ford claims that six of these vehicles had not been installed with the recommended software update. The company had a history of two similar issues that resulted in a recall of 42,000 vehicles. This recall supersedes the prior recalls, for which remedy developments are underway.

Shares of Ford have slumped 16.7% over the past year compared with the industry's 4.2% decline.

F's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. and PACCAR Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems. While RACE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, PCAR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE's current-year earnings is pegged at $9.89 per share, indicating a 7.97% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.75%. RACE's shares have gained 15.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.72 per share. The company's earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in the rest.

