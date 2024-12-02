Credo Technology up 32% at $63.30 after Q2 earnings beat, above-consensus guide

16:45 EST Credo Technology (CRDO) up 32% at $63.30 after Q2 earnings beat, above-consensus guide
- Credo Technology reports Q2 EPS 7c, consensus 5c
- Credo Technology sees Q3 revenue $115.M-$125M, consensus $86.03M
