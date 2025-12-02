Credo Technologies Posted a Blowout Quarter—Here's What's Next

Credo Technologies' (NASDAQ: CRDO) fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) Q2 results are yet another example of why the AI trade is far from over. As NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) continue to dominate GPU sales for AI data centers built by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the demand for high-speed connectivity grows in parallel. That’s where Credo comes in—positioning itself as a critical supplier of optical connectivity components enabling AI infrastructure.

The company's FY2026 Q2 results were better-than-WOW, and its forward guidance overshadowed that strength. With AI-capable technologies driving demand, Credo is not just reporting growth—it’s becoming a cash-generating engine.

Credo Technologies Reports Game-Changing Quarter

Credo Technologies' FY2026 Q2 results outpaced analyst estimates by quadruple-digit basis points on both the top and bottom lines, affirming the company's place in the AI ecosystem.

Its $268.03 million in net revenue was up 20% sequentially and 272% year-over-year (YOY), sustaining the pace set in the prior quarter. The core Active Electrical Cable (AEC) and Integrated Circuit (IC) businesses drove strength and are expected to remain in growth mode for at least the next few quarters.

Margin news was also solid. The company widened its margins at the gross and operating levels on revenue strength and operational quality, driving a 67.7% adjusted gross margin, a 47.7% adjusted net margin, and a 30% increase in operating income.

Adjusted earnings, which increased by 60 cents YOY to 67 cents, outpaced the analyst consensus by 3,400 basis points.

Guidance was another market-stunning detail, driving analyst and market sentiment. The company forecasts Q3 revenue at $340 million, a 26% sequential gain, 150% better than the previous year and 50% better than the analyst consensus forecast. Credo’s stock price melted up on its new outlook and will likely move higher over the coming quarters. As strong as the guidance is, the forecast for margin contraction suggests caution and potential for outperformance when the results are released.

Credo Tecnologies Is a Cash Flow Machine, Equity Gains Are Impressive

Credo Technologies' surging revenue machine is driving significant cash flow. The highlights from Q2 include a considerable cash build-up, increased inventory, and relatively stable liability levels.

Debt is non-existent, and equity has grown by approximately 100% year-to-date (YTD) and is likely to continue rising as the year progresses.

The analyst response to the release was significant. MarketBeat tracked several updates and revisions, all substantial increases in their stock price targets.

Updated targets now reach as high as $240, implying a 40% upside from the pre-earnings price.

Given current trends, more upward revisions may follow in December and early 2026.

Institutional Activity Aligns With Credo’s Uptrend

Institutional activity aligns with Credo’s uptrend, being bullish on balance for each quarter in 2025. Institutions own more than 80% of the stock and provide broad-based market support. Their support is evident in the price action, which trended steadily higher all year and then confirmed support at critical levels ahead of the earnings release.

CRDO’s stock price is currently surging, setting a new high following the guidance update, and is on track to continue rallying in 2026. The technical targets amount to a $60-$140 stock price increase, aligning with the high-end analyst targets and further validating the stock’s bullish setup.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.