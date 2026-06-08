Credo Stock Surges 78% in 3 Months: Is It Still a Buying Opportunity?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO has been one of the standout performers in the semiconductor space, with its stock gaining 78.4% over the past three months. In comparison, the Electronic-Semiconductors industry, the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 are up 35.6%, 19.1% and 9.1%, respectively.

The rally underscores investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure, especially the key role of high-speed connectivity solutions in scaling next-generation data centers.

Yet, sharp price appreciation often raises a familiar question: has the easy money already been made? For investors evaluating CRDO today, the investment debate centers on whether its momentum is supported by durable fundamentals or if expectations have simply run ahead.

Let’s dig deeper to find out.

The Bull Case: Riding the AI Cycle

Credo’s extraordinary growth, tied to the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure, remains the most compelling investment argument.

Credo is a leading provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the AI infrastructure. At the core of Credo’s business is its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technology stack. Leveraging this foundation, Credo offers a diversified suite of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), retimers, optical DSPs, Active Electrical Cables (AECs), SerDes chiplets and SerDes IP licensing.

CRDO’s focus on high-performance, energy-efficient connectivity solutions gives it strategic relevance as hyperscalers and cloud service providers overhaul their network architectures.



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Fiscal 2026 was a breakout year, with revenues surpassing $1.3 billion, more than tripling year over year. Non-GAAP net income increased more than fivefold.

AECs: Core Growth Driver

AECs are the primary growth engine for CRDO as they now play an increasingly critical role in AI-driven networking deployments. According to Credo, the adoption of zero-flap AECs is accelerating because they deliver up to 1,000x higher reliability while consuming roughly 50% less power compared with optical alternatives. These advantages are particularly valuable in large XPU clusters, where network failures can disrupt operations and lead to high costs.

Credo’s hyperscaler traction is central to its AEC strength. Four hyperscalers each contributed more than 10% of total revenues in the last reported quarter, reflecting strong adoption of Credo’s high-reliability AEC solutions. Beyond the traditional hyperscalers, Credo is also seeing increasing demand from emerging Neocloud providers.

Optical Business: Inflection Ahead

In addition to AEC, CRDO is now focusing on the IC portfolio (retimers and DSPs). The company expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in the first half of fiscal 2027, followed by a stronger second-half acceleration buoyed by its optical portfolio. Management projects more than $600 million in optical revenue, with ZeroFlap optics, silicon photonics PICs and optical DSPs each contributing more than $100 million. This is expected to support more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth for the full year.

The acquisition of Dust Photonics strengthens Credo’s high-speed optical connectivity portfolio with silicon photonics PIC technology. The deal adds advanced technology, including 800G and 1.6T solutions, and would aid in developing upcoming 3.2T solutions.

Operating Leverage Impressive

As revenue scales, Credo is beginning to show signs of operating leverage. Gross margins have been improving, and the company is moving closer to sustained profitability.

For fiscal 2026, the company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 68.1%, improving by 310 basis points year over year, while operating margins expanded significantly to 47.8%.

Non-GAAP net margin reached 51.9% in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring the company’s ability to convert top-line growth into bottom-line profitability.

For fiscal 2027, gross margins are projected to stay in line with fiscal 2026 levels, while non-GAAP net margins are expected to remain around 50%, even as the company continues to invest in R&D.

CRDO’s Cash Profile

The company remains “well capitalized” to continue to fuel the next leg of growth, while maintaining a considerable cash buffer. Credo’s $1.4 billion strong cash position enables it to continue investments in product innovation and pursue accretive M&A. This also continues to help CRDO deepen its technology moat and broaden the addressable market amid increasing competitive pressure.

No Investment Case Is Without Risks

Macroeconomic uncertainties and exposure to the AI investment cycle amid increasing market competition from the likes of Broadcom AVGO, Marvell Technology MRVL and Astera Labs ALAB may impact CRDO’s growth trajectory. Customer concentration is also a concern as it exposes the company to shifts in customer spending decisions.

Credo noted ongoing tightness in the supply chain. While the company has taken steps to secure capacity, disruptions could still affect its ability to meet demand.



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Analysts have marginally revised estimates downward for the current quarter.

CRDO Stock vs. Peers

Investor enthusiasm around AI buildout has benefited the semiconductor stocks greatly.

Price Performance



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Both Marvell and Astera Labs have registered triple-digit gains. Marvell has been in the news of late, especially as the NVIDIA chief publicly called it the next trillion-dollar company.

On the other hand, AVGO is up 11.6%. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 on June 3, following which shares tanked. Management reiterated expectations for more than $100 billion in AI revenues in fiscal 2027.

What to Make of CRDO’s Premium Valuation?

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, CRDO is trading at 15.48, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 9.14.



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The premium appears justified given the company’s explosive revenue growth, strong profitability, expanding hyperscaler relationships and growing exposure to the rapidly scaling AI data center market.

In comparison, Broadcom trades at a forward 12-month P/S multiple of 13.35, while Astera Labs and Marvell are trading at a multiple of 30.21and 17.58, respectively.

Why CRDO Still is a Buying Opportunity

At present, CRDO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is aligned with one of the most powerful and durable trends in technology, the rise of AI-driven infrastructure. While risks around competition, customer concentration and valuation persist, the long-term growth story seems compelling.

Despite near-term challenges, the stock still appears to offer attractive upside for those willing to ride the volatility.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.