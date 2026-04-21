Credo Stock Flashes Strong Bullish Signal—Upswing Just Starting

Credo Technologies (NASDAQ: CRDO) is in the midst of a strong bullish move that trading educators could write textbooks about. The market for this stock is not only strengthening, driven by its technology and business momentum, but it also shows classic signs that the rally is just beginning.

This technical movement has years to unfold, includes above-average volatility, and will present many opportunities both to buy and take profits. The question today is what drives the movement and how high this upswing could take the stock.

Credo Technology’s Market Is Strengthening and Accelerating

Credo Technology’s stock price chart shows many signs of accelerating capital inflow. The first is the simplest, the price action. The price action, as reflected in weekly candlestick charts, starts out small and moves within narrower ranges early in the trading history, then gradually increases over time as market swings grow larger. The candle increase reaches critical mass in late 2024, when a 50% one-week gain is posted, and then continues to rise through the present. Notably, the highs and lows are both higher with each swing, the very definition of an uptrend.

Along with price action, trading volume is a key indicator. Not only is volatility increasing over time, resulting in an uptrend, but trading volume supports it. Trading volume increases steadiliy along side the price action, culminating in a record high in mid-April. The record-high volume coincides with a trend-following price movement, signaling that this upswing will continue the trends in place, i.e., a higher high is now expected and will likely be set within a couple of weeks to two to three months.

Factors that cement this as a strong trend-following signal include MACD and stochastic indicators. MACD is a momentum indicator that measures the difference between two moving averages and reflects increasing market strength as its peaks grow larger. The setup in late April aligns with a trend-following signal, as the MACD histogram is making a bullish crossover in tandem with the price and volume signals. That signal echoes a similar signal in the stochastic, which seeks to find a trend within seemingly random data points (day-to-day price action).

Factors pointing to how high this stock price may go include the magnitude of its previous breakout, which exceeded 100% from the breakout point, and its existing trading range. These projections put CRDO stock in the $295 to $380 range within two to three quarters of the fresh high.

Institutional and Analyst Activity Converges With CRDO Price Action

A convergence of factors, including numerous moving averages, have aligned, revealing that the market forces driving the stock price action are all buying. This includes the institutions, which have been accumulating at a 2-to-1 pace over the past year. MarketBeat data show their activity accelerating over time and peaking in Q1 2026. The Q1 2026 activity shows solid support, ramping to approximately 3-to-1 as price action approached long-term lows and technically oversold conditions.

Analysts also underpin the stock price upswing. The group of 18 tracked by MarketBeat rates CRDO as a Moderate Buy with an 84% Buy-side bias. No Sell ratings are logged, and recent activity includes upgrades. The consensus price target was moderated in Q1 due to some downward revisions, but that trend appears to be over. The early April activity includes several price target increases, affirming the consensus and forecasted 30% upside. As it stands, the revision trends are positive and likely to strengthen, given the April news and upcoming earnings report.

Why Credo’s Stock Price Action Is Accelerating

Credo Technologies made two major announcements in late March and early April that helped to accelerate institutional activity, analyst sentiment, and the stock price action. The first is the resolution of another major patent dispute, which cemented Credo Technologies' ownership of intellectual property and secured future revenue through licensing agreements. The second is the planned acquisition of DustPhotonics, a designer of silicon photonics photonic integrated circuits, which accelerates the company’s optical connectivity strategy.

This year’s catalysts include strong demand for AI and data centers. The company’s connectivity solutions are critical for high-speed, low-latency operations, effectively opening data bottlenecks within complex digital systems. The larger the data centers become, the more critical Credo’s Active Electrical Cables (AECs) will become. The biggest risk for Credo is customer concentration. Customers are limited to major hyperscalers and institutions capable of building data centers at scale. This leaves it vulnerable to execution delays, but the risk is mitigated. Delays or not, data center plans are only increasing.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.