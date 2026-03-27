Credo Expands AI Interconnect Play With 1.6T DSP and Optical Push

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO is pressing deeper into the high-speed interconnect stack that underpins modern AI infrastructure. The company is pairing strong Active Electrical Cables (AECs) adoption with a widening Integrated Circuit (IC) portfolio that spans optical digital signal processors and retimers.



A string of early-2026 updates shows Credo extending from component-level silicon into broader building blocks for AI fabrics and scale-up architectures. That roadmap also brings execution risk as customer concentration, product mix shifts, and tariff uncertainty can shape near-term outcomes.

CRDO’s Cardinal 1.6T DSP Is Aimed at AI Fabrics

Earlier this month, Credo introduced Cardinal, its second-generation 1.6T optical digital signal processor family. Built on 3-nanometer technology and 224G per lane, Cardinal is designed to address bandwidth, latency, and power requirements in massive AI fabrics.



The lineup supports both full retimed and linear receive optics (LRO) designs. It also integrates electro-absorption modulated laser and silicon photonics drivers, an approach intended to reduce system power and complexity. Credo said Cardinal is sampling to lead customers, a go-to-market step that signals progress from launch into customer evaluation cycles.

Credo’s Robin DSP Family Expands 800G and 400G Options

Credo also introduced its Robin optical digital signal processor family, including 800G and 400G devices built on its sixth-generation digital signal processor architecture. The devices are aimed at AI-optimized transceivers, with enhanced signal integrity, lower power, and flexible deployment options.



Robin variants support fully retimed designs and LRO, with integrated silicon photonics and electro-absorption modulated laser drivers. Credo highlighted a highly compact substrate that can save up to 50% printed circuit board space versus competing devices, and noted integrated, low-power, high-swing laser drivers operating up to 3.3Vpp. The Robin family is available now.

CRDO’s ZeroFlap Transceivers Extend Into Optical Systems

Alongside the digital signal processor launches, Credo introduced 800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers targeted at AI networks. The products are engineered to improve efficiency, scalability, and reliability across data center fabrics.



Strategically, the launch reinforces Credo’s move across components and into systems-level building blocks within interconnect. That matters as data center buyers increasingly evaluate end-to-end link performance, power, and deployment simplicity across dense fabrics.

Credo’s CoMira Deal Adds Link-Layer and Security IP

In early March, Credo announced the acquisition of CoMira Solutions, described as a high-speed connectivity intellectual property developer. The deal adds link layer, error correction, and security intellectual property to Credo’s toolkit.



Credo expects the combined roadmap to support features across Ethernet, ESUN, UALink, and PCIe, and to enhance scale-out offerings that include ZeroFlap Active Electrical Cables, ZF optics, Active Linear Cables, and OmniConnect. The integration supports a more system-level approach for both scale-up and scale-out AI architectures.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Credo’s Blue Heron Targets Multi-Protocol AI Scale-Up

In January, Credo launched the Blue Heron 224G AI scale-up retimer. The product is positioned for multi-protocol environments, supporting UALink, ESUN and Ethernet, and enabling full recovery of a 40+ dB 224G link.



Blue Heron is built on an advanced 3-nanometer process and leverages Credo’s proprietary 224G serializer/deserializer technology. Credo also emphasized mission-mode forward error correction monitoring, advanced telemetry, and compatibility with its PILOT debug graphical user interface to support reliability and deployment in dense scale-up designs.

CRDO’s Partnership Hook: TensorWave and AMD Clusters

In February, Credo disclosed a partnership with TensorWave to power next-generation AMD-based AI clusters. The announcement positions Credo’s connectivity solutions within advanced AI infrastructure builds and highlights demand for high-speed, energy-efficient interconnects in dense compute environments.



For investors, the key variable is execution. Integration and customer ramp are the determinants of how quickly partnerships like this translate into revenue impact over time.

Credo’s Core Risk: Execution Amid Volatility

Credo’s roadmap momentum sits alongside risks that can reframe near-term results. Revenue is tied to a concentrated customer base, which can amplify quarter-to-quarter swings if large hyperscale programs pause or rephase deployments. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the top three customers represented 39%, 32%, and 17% of revenue.



Margins can also vary through transitions as product and customer mix shifts during optical and PCI Express ramps, even within a long-term non-GAAP gross margin framework of 63% to 65%. Tariff uncertainty adds another variable, as management’s outlook assumes a fluid regime that can affect pricing, sourcing, and visibility.



At present, CRDO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Investors weighing the setup should also keep an eye on adjacent names in the same electronics semiconductor landscape. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI holds Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), highlighting how positioning and execution can diverge even within related connectivity ecosystems.



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