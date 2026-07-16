A Credo Executive Sold Nearly $24 Million in Stock Across Two Sales in One Day

Key Points

The disposition involved 50,000 shares for a transaction value of $11.3 million based on the weighted average price of $225.45.

The sale represents 10% of the insider’s indirect holdings and 2% of their total equity position.

The transaction activity was executed indirectly through the Cheng Huang Family Trust.

The trade was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on April 15, 2026, to manage personal liquidity.

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Yat Tung Lam, the chief operating officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), sold 50,000 shares on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirectly held) 50,000 Transaction value $11.3 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2.6 million Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 475,000 Post-transaction value $693.74 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($225.45); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($226.74).

Key questions

What was the regulatory context for this transaction?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on April 15, 2026, which allows insiders to set a pre-determined schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on April 15, 2026, which allows insiders to set a pre-determined schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information. How does this sale affect the insider's total equity exposure?

Despite the sale of 50,000 shares, Yat Tung Lam maintains a significant stake in the company, holding 2.6 million shares directly and 475,000 shares indirectly through entities including the Cheng Huang Family Trust.

Despite the sale of 50,000 shares, Yat Tung Lam maintains a significant stake in the company, holding 2.6 million shares directly and 475,000 shares indirectly through entities including the Cheng Huang Family Trust. What has been the recent price performance of the stock?

As of the July 15, 2026, transaction date, the company's shares have delivered a one-year return of 121%, with the trade occurring at $225.45 per share.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $226.74 Market Capitalization $42.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.3 million

Company Snapshot

Credo Technology Group designs and delivers advanced high-speed connectivity solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), active electrical cables (AECs), and SerDes chiplets optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of proprietary semiconductor solutions that enable high-speed data transmission across enterprise, cloud infrastructure, and telecommunications networks.

Credo serves a global customer base of equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, and telecommunications operators across the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other international markets.

Credo Technology Group operates as a specialized semiconductor designer with a market capitalization of $42.3 billion, leveraging proprietary serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technology to address the growing demand for high-speed connectivity infrastructure. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with TTM net income of $472.3 million representing a 36.4% net margin on $1.3 billion in revenue. As a pure-play connectivity solutions provider, Credo maintains a competitive advantage through its advanced chiplet architecture and proven ability to deliver solutions that support next-generation data center and telecommunications applications.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like more scheduled profit-taking from Credo's inner circle, not a warning. Lam sold through a family trust under a plan set in April, and 50,000 shares barely dents a stake that still tops 3 million shares directly and indirectly. He's not the first executive here to trim on a preset schedule after this run, and that's what’s worth remembering. When insiders sell small, planned slices while keeping the overwhelming bulk of their holdings, it reads as diversification after a stock that's up 121% in a year, not a change of heart about the AI story. On the same day, Lam sold shares directly, but on a similar scale and again through a plan. Altogether, the sales amounted to about $23.9 million combined.



That story for Credo, however, is still remarkable. The firm just closed a fiscal year in which revenue more than tripled past $1.3 billion and non-GAAP net income jumped more than fivefold to $662 million, with a record $437 million fourth quarter. CEO Bill Brennan called it "another defining year" and guided to continued rapid growth in fiscal 2027. One risk to focus on, however, is concentration: About 90% of revenue comes from Credo's top 10 customers, with two alone topping 10% each. The story is working, with shares up so much, but thes tock is still volatile, falling 8% on Thursday alone.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.