CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms

Contributor
Abinaya Vijayaraghavan Reuters
Published

Fitch Group's debt research unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in making a recent debt report on two companies controlled by India's richest person Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Group's debt research unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in making a recent debt report on two companies controlled by India's richest person Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.

"As part of this discussion, we discovered calculation errors we had made in two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Power ADAN.NS," CreditSights said in a report dated Sept. 7.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More