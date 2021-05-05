Creditors urge Belize to implement policies under IMF programme

Adds detail, context

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Holders of Belize sovereign bonds calledon Wednesday for the government to implement economic policies under an IMF-supported programme, saying measures recommended by the Fund would help close a financing gap that has pushed Belize to seek to restructure its debt.

The bond holders committee also said that incorporating results of a rebasing of economic growth figures - an accounting adjustment which the IMF had reported as lifting 2020 GDP by 29% - would help close the gap Belize seeks to impose on its bonds due in 2034.

The Belize government in March announced its intention to restructure the bonds as part of a broader economic plan to restore fiscal sustainability.

Belize has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, with a sharp fall in tourism revenue and a rise in spending to combat the pandemic and support households and businesses.

The government said on Tuesday that it had been in close consultation with the IMF over the last several months and had developed a fiscal adjustment programme that Belize believed was broadly in line with the IMF's recommendations.

The GDP rebasing exercise, which will adjust how statistics measure the economy, had been planned for some time but it had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a press release. The exercise was not expected to be completed in the near future.

The IMF said in March that Belize's public debt, estimated at 133% of GDP in 2021, is unsustainable and that real GDP is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2025.

Belize's 2034 bond BZ090880250= has traded below the 50 cents on the dollar threshold since last May, according to Refinitiv data.

