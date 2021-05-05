Creditors urge Belize for IMF involvement in debt overhaul

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Holders of Belize sovereign bonds on Wednesday reiterated their call for the government to implement their economic policies under an International Monetary Fund-supported programme.

The bond holders committee also said the incorporation of the results of the economic growth rebasing exercise, which the IMF had reported as lifting 2020 GDP by 29%, and the adoption of extra fiscal steps recommended by the IMF would close the financing gap Belize seeks to impose on its bonds due 2034.

The Central American country's government in March announced its intention to restructure the bonds as part of a broader economic plan to restore fiscal sustainability.

The statement was issued following a government call with investors on Friday.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.