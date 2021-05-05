US Markets

Creditors urge Belize for IMF involvement in debt overhaul

Contributors
Tom Arnold Reuters
Marc Jones Reuters
Published

Holders of Belize sovereign bonds on Wednesday reiterated their call for the government to implement their economic policies under an International Monetary Fund-supported programme.

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Holders of Belize sovereign bonds on Wednesday reiterated their call for the government to implement their economic policies under an International Monetary Fund-supported programme.

The bond holders committee also said the incorporation of the results of the economic growth rebasing exercise, which the IMF had reported as lifting 2020 GDP by 29%, and the adoption of extra fiscal steps recommended by the IMF would close the financing gap Belize seeks to impose on its bonds due 2034.

The Central American country's government in March announced its intention to restructure the bonds as part of a broader economic plan to restore fiscal sustainability.

The statement was issued following a government call with investors on Friday.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular