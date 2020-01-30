Creditors postpone talks on Odebrecht vote to March 18- sources

(Adds set date for new Odebrecht creditors assembly) SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Creditors of corruption-ensnared conglomerate Odebrecht SA have delayed discussion of the restructuring of 51 billion reais ($12.2 billion) in debt to March 18, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. A vote on the plan had been expected for Wednesday, but creditors agreed to delay discussions following a decision by creditors of one of Odebrecht's units, Atvos, to postpone their vote to March 27. Creditors of the conglomerate Odebrecht SA decided on Thursday to also reschedule their creditors' assembly and their vote, but to March 18, the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions. Odebrecht and its creditors have delayed a pivotal vote on the restructuring since December. [nL1N28X084][nL1N28E0YM] ($1 = 4.1826 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie) ((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ODEBRECHT RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.