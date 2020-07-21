Creditors of German lead plant in talks about sale to Glencore

HAMBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Creditors of insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall have decided to start exclusive talks about selling the plant to commodity group Glencore, the creditors said on Tuesday.

The creditors had said previously they planned to start negotiations with possible buyers in July.

Weser-Metall GmbH in Nordenham produces about 105,000 tonnes of lead annually and is one of Europe's main lead producers. It filed for insolvency in May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)

