Oil

Creditors of Brazilian airport Viracopos approve debt restructuring

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Creditors of the operator of Brazilian airport Viracopos on Friday approved the company's debt restructuring, according to a statement by air traffic regulator ANAC.

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of the operator of Brazilian airport Viracopos on Friday approved the company's debt restructuring, according to a statement by air traffic regulator ANAC.

Aeroporto de Viracopos, the company that operates the airport, agreed to give back the license to operate the airport in the city of Campinas, in Sao Paulo state. The Brazilian federal government will reimburse the company for the investments in the airport.

The government will deduct from the reimbursement fees that have not been paid by the operator.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular