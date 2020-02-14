Creditors of Brazilian airport Viracopos approve debt restructuring

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of the operator of Brazilian airport Viracopos on Friday approved the company's debt restructuring, according to a statement by air traffic regulator ANAC.

Aeroporto de Viracopos, the company that operates the airport, agreed to give back the license to operate the airport in the city of Campinas, in Sao Paulo state. The Brazilian federal government will reimburse the company for the investments in the airport.

The government will deduct from the reimbursement fees that have not been paid by the operator.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

