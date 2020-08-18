Creditors group wins control of struggling Cirque du Soleil

MONTREAL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A group of Cirque du Soleil creditors said on Tuesday they have won control of the financially-strapped entertainment group after their bid worth an estimated $1.2 billion was deemed the highest.

The bid by the creditors group must still receive the approval of a Canadian court.

Canada's once high-flying Cirque received protection from its creditors in June, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off artists.

"We haven't received a higher offer than that of our lenders," a Cirque spokeswoman said.

Cirque's statement confirmed reports on Monday that the group of creditors, led by Catalyst Capital Group, was the front runner to acquire the company.

"The creditors have delivered a great outcome for the Cirque. The recapitalization provides employees, artists and partners with a reinvigorated platform to deliver our shows to our audiences worldwide," said Gabriel de Alba, Managing Director and Partner at Catalyst.

Last month, Montreal-based Cirque and the group reached a "stalking horse" purchase agreement, worth $900 million in debt forgiveness and up to $375 million in new financing, which acts as an opening offer that other interested bidders must surpass if they want to buy the company.

The agreement replaced an earlier deal with Cirque shareholders, including TPG Capital and Fosun International Ltd, which included debt financing from a Quebec government body.

Bidders had until 5 pm ET on Tuesday to submit competing offers for the Cirque.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.