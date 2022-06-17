Creditors back Garuda Indonesia's $9 bln debt restructuring - administrators

Companies

Creditors back Garuda Indonesia's $9 bln debt restructuring

Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Garuda Indonesia has secured enough votes from creditors for its restructuring proposal for more than $9 billion of debt, court-appointed administrators for the case said on Friday, staving off the risk of bankruptcy at the flag carrier.

The airline's restructuring proposal was approved by more than 90% of creditors, the team of administrators said.

