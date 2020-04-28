Creditor group rebuffs Province of BA debt offer

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - A group of bondholders have rebuffed the Province of Buenos Aires’s proposal to restructure over US$7bn equivalent in debt, following a similar rejection of the sovereign’s much larger debt offer just last week.

The steering committee of the Ad Hoc group, which holds more than 40% of the province’s external debt, said it would not back what it called a "unilateral exchange offer that is not based on credible policy efforts or forecasts that bondholders can support."

The province is offering to exchange bonds with 2006 and 2015 indentures maturing between 2020 and 2035 for new dollar and euro denominated 2032 and 2040 securities, which will start amortizing principal payments in 2026 and 2033 respectively.

Interest will start accruing at rates as low as 0.5% on the dollar bond and 0.375% on the euro 2032s. On the 2040s those rates start at 3.375% and go up to 5.375% on the dollars, while on the euro 2040s they begin at 2.25% and climb to 3.875%.

Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont, called the proposal "a cut a cut/paste exercise" using the same formula as the sovereign, namely a three-year grace period and low step up coupons.

The notable exception is that the province has offered interest only bonds maturing in 2040. These accrue interest on a reference amount at an annual rate of 1.1% on the dollar notes and at 0.95% on the euro notes staring in December 2024.

Some analysts also feel that the province has a greater capacity to pay than the sovereign government.

"The terms of the offer do not reflect the province’s reasonable payment capacity and the offer will not lead to a consensual resolution," the committee said in a statement on Monday.

"Rather, it will lead to a failed debt restructuring, likely default and a protracted period of uncertainty that will inhibit investment and economic recovery in the province."

While the weakness in the peso will impact the province’s high dollar debt stock, its cash flows are much stronger than the sovereign after having reached a primary fiscal surplus in the third quarter last year, said Morden.

The province is seen moving in lock step with the sovereign after Economy Minister Martin Guzman, who in a video conference with his counter-parts last week, presented what the government called a "new sustainability support unit for the public debt of the provinces."

But the creditor group is calling for an assessment based on the "finances of the province itself and distinct from the government’s process."

The government launched its own exchange for over US$60bn in debt last week – a move that met almost universal push-back from the creditor groups that hold the vast majority of its debt.

Both the province and the sovereign are conducting virtual roadshows this week, after having already entering grace periods following missed payments on foreign law debt.

"Either Governor Kicillof offers higher coupon payments or faces the high risk of default with a virtual roadshow this week," wrote Morden.

"The Province of Buenos Aires is already in the 30 day grace period for the 2028 coupon with a hard deadline of May 18 and a 10 day grace period on the 4% Buenos 20 amortization until May 11."

(Reporting by Paul Kilby Editing by Jack Doran)

