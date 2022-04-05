Credito Real shares tumble after government flags 'unfavorable' debt

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexico's Credito Real CREAL.MX fell as much as 26% on Tuesday in another volatile session after Mexico's finance ministry called the company's situation "unfavorable" due to its debt.

The ministry said late on Monday that the consumer finance company is evaluating entering Chapter 11 in the United States to restructure its debt.

Credito Real declined to comment.

Its shares have plummeted more than 85% this year.

Credito Real in February defaulted on a bond of 170 million Swiss francs ($183 million), prompting credit rating cuts by S&P and Fitch Ratings and the beginning of a debt restructuring process.

Credito Real convened a meeting of the Swiss bond holders in March, but didn't reach agreement due to the lack of a quorum.

Separately, the company on Monday announced changes to its senior management team, as Chief Executive Carlos Ochoa Valdes stepped down after 25 years in the role.

In a statement, Angel Romanos, president of Credito Real's board, said: "As we move towards an orderly restructuring, we continue to shore up our ability to execute (our plans) in the face of the company's most immediate challenges: strengthening our liquidity and creating an orderly path forward."

The Finance Ministry added it was closely monitoring Credito Real, but didn't expect similar issues to affect other companies in the sector.

($1 = 0.9289 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and David Holmes)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.