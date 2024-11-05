Credito Emiliano SPA Credem’s Strong Profit and Growth

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem (IT:CE) has released an update.

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem reported a robust year-on-year profit increase of 10.7%, reaching 486 million euros by the end of September 2024, alongside a notable rise in loans to 34.7 billion euros and the acquisition of over 134,000 new customers, highlighting its solid financial growth and customer expansion strategy.

For further insights into IT:CE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.