Credito Emiliano SPA Credem’s Strong Profit and Growth

November 05, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem (IT:CE) has released an update.

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem reported a robust year-on-year profit increase of 10.7%, reaching 486 million euros by the end of September 2024, alongside a notable rise in loans to 34.7 billion euros and the acquisition of over 134,000 new customers, highlighting its solid financial growth and customer expansion strategy.

