Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (CDEFF) Price Target Increased by 16.91% to 16.94

The average one-year price target for Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCPK:CDEFF) has been revised to $16.94 / share. This is an increase of 16.91% from the prior estimate of $14.49 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.02 to a high of $18.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.38% from the latest reported closing price of $8.90 / share.

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credito Emiliano S.p.A.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDEFF is 0.10%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 7,073K shares.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,477K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDEFF by 19.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 625K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDEFF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 611K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 61.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDEFF by 39.36% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 495K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDEFF by 46.54% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 407K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 52.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDEFF by 114.75% over the last quarter.

