Creditas Plans $100 Mln Fundraising At $3.3 Bln Valuation

September 22, 2025 — 12:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Creditas, a subsidiary of VEF AB (VEFAB.ST), Monday announced plans to launch a new equity fundraising round targeting at least $100 million.

The Brazilian fintech said the round is expected to be executed at an indicative valuation of about $3.3 billion, with proceeds aimed at supporting its growth initiatives.

VEF welcomed the move, noting that a successful fundraising at the suggested valuation would have a net positive impact on its net asset value.

However, the company cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain until binding agreements are finalized and the round is closed. Once completed, VEF will assess the full impact on the valuation of its stake in Creditas.

VEFAB.ST is currently trading at 2.2950 SEK, up 0.2050 SEK or 9.81 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

