Credit upgrade for Mexico's troubled Pemex is unlikely, says Moody's

Adds details, quotes

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that an upgrade for troubled state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is unlikely given the negative outlook for the Mexican sovereign rating and other challenges.

Its credit metrics for one of Latin America's largest oil companies will remain weak for the foreseeable future, the ratings agency said in a semi-annual update, citing low oil prices, Pemex's PEMX.UL debt burden and underinvestment.

"An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook for Mexico's Baa1 rating and Moody's expectations for continued negative free cash flow at Pemex," it said.

Pemex is highly dependent on the government and Moody's said "a change in our assumptions about government support and its timeliness could lead to a downgrade of Pemex's rating".

Meanwhile, a downgrade of Mexico's sovereign Baa1 rating would also likely drag Pemex further into speculatie grade - or "junk" - territory. Pemex was stripped of its investment grade rating in April.

"For an affirmation of Pemex's Ba2 rating following a sovereign downgrade, the company's baseline credit assessment would have to substantially improve."

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.