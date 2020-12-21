Credit Union Personal Loans: A Cheaper Way To Borrow

You can take out a personal loan from a wide range of institutions, including a traditional bank, online lender or credit union. While traditional banks may have branches nationwide, credit unions are often local to their community. This means you must meet eligibility requirements to join a credit union and take out a personal loan.

You can have access to favorable interest rates and fewer fees if you choose to get a personal loan through a credit union. However, they typically don’t offer a preapproval process like most major banks. Learn how credit union personal loans compare to other lenders and how to determine if it’s the best move for you.

How a Credit Union Personal Loan Works

Credit unions may be local to a community and controlled by members who elect volunteer board members to oversee the institution. If you meet the eligibility criteria, such as if you live, work, or worship in a particular area, you’ll usually have to pay a one-time membership fee and a cash deposit. You must become a member before applying for a credit union personal loan, which is just one type of personal loan.

You can typically apply for a secured or unsecured loan. Regardless of the loan you choose, it will carry a fixed interest rate, which is determined by evaluating your credit score and history, income and debt obligations. Generally, the higher your credit score, the better your loan terms will be.

While credit unions take into account your credit score as an important factor for determining your creditworthiness, a low score won’t nix you from getting a loan. Fortunately, credit unions review your entire financial situation when reviewing your application. Not all credit unions are alike, which means the application process, qualification requirements and rates will be different depending on your local institution.

Credit Union Personal Loan Rates

Credit union personal loans typically have lower maximum interest rates than most traditional bank and online lenders. For example, federal credit unions cap annual percentage rates (APRs) at 18%, meaning even if you don’t have stellar credit, you won’t pay more than 18% in interest. This is great considering some online lenders have interest rates as high as 36% for borrowers with low credit scores. Keep in mind that not all credit unions are federal credit unions, so you might find one that has interest rates higher than 18%.

However, although federal credit unions typically have lower maximum interest rates than online lenders, the minimum interest rate available might be higher compared to what you’ll find through an online lender. In December 2020, for instance, personal loans at Navy Federal Credit Union start at 7.49% while personal loans at LightStream are as low as 2.49% for borrowers with the best credit enrolled in autopay.

Credit Union vs. Bank Personal Loans

While both banks and credit unions offer personal loans, you’ll have different experiences depending on where you borrow from. Here are some standout differences you can expect between credit unions and bank personal loans:

Banks prefer excellent credit: If you have a stellar credit score and already belong to a traditional bank, you'll probably have an easy time qualifying for a personal loan. But if you don't have a great credit score, your bank might be less willing to work with you, even if you already have an account there. Credit unions tend to offer a little more leniency, usually on a case-by-case basis.

Credit unions are primarily community-based: While there are some credit unions that allow anyone in the country to join, most only serve members of the community. They're run by members, not by a select few. To become a member, you must meet certain requirements, such as living, working or worshiping in the community.

Customer service and user experience vary: Banks tend to have the capital to create a better online user experience through their website and mobile app. They may also have more features that improve your experience, like Zelle, which seamlessly lets you send money to friends and family. Credit unions may lack on the user experience front, but they tend to have better customer service options than banks.

Credit Union vs. Online Lender Personal Loans

With the rise of technology, online lenders are becoming more common in the lending space.

Here’s how credit unions stack up against online lenders when it comes to personal loans:

Online lenders boast faster approvals: Many online lenders offer pre-qualification just to see if you're eligible to apply. After you're pre-qualified, you can apply and get funds in your account all within a day of completing your application. Many credit unions require membership for a set amount of time—like a few weeks or a month—before you can qualify for a personal loan. Plus, most don't offer a pre-qualification process.

Credit unions have lower maximum interest rates: Some online lenders target low-credit-score borrowers. If you don't have great credit, you could see interest rates of up to 36%. That's not including origination fees and possible late payment, prepayment or insufficient funds fees. While credit unions charge fees and interest, their maximum interest rates tend to be lower than most online lenders.

3 Things to Know About Credit Union Personal Loans

If you’re thinking about getting a personal loan from a credit union, make sure you understand how it’s different from other types of lenders. Here are three things you should know before applying for a personal loan:

Memberships are required: Credit unions are member-based and not-for-profit. This means you'll need to join before you can take advantage of any offers. If you need to borrow money quickly, you won't find too much urgency through a credit union, and you may need to look elsewhere for a personal loan.

There's more to your creditworthiness than your credit score: While credit scores are an important factor when determining your eligibility, credit unions also review your ability to repay the loan and how you'll use the funds. If you don't have good credit, credit unions are much more willing to work with you than banks and online lenders.

You may not know if you're eligible to borrow: Some online lenders offer pre-qualification to let you know if you qualify for a loan before completing an application. Most credit unions don't offer this, which means if you want to see if you're eligible, you'll need to submit an application. If you're denied, your credit score can take a temporary dip, and you'll still need to apply to other lenders to get your loan.

