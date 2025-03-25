Credit Union 1 Partners with nCino to Enhance Lending Experience Through Integrated Banking Solutions

Credit Union 1 partners with nCino to enhance lending efficiency and member experience across its nationwide operations.

Quiver AI Summary

nCino, Inc. announced that Credit Union 1, a long-established financial institution with nationwide reach, will implement multiple nCino solutions to enhance its lending services across commercial, consumer, and indirect lending sectors. With over 65 years of service, Credit Union 1 aims to provide a modern, seamless banking experience while maintaining its community-oriented values. By adopting the nCino Platform, the credit union seeks to improve efficiency and increase loan volumes, prioritizing a member-first approach in its services. Leaders from both organizations emphasized the importance of using technology to create personalized experiences and support the financial success of their members and communities.

Potential Positives

Credit Union 1 has chosen nCino to implement multiple solutions, indicating strong demand for nCino's technology in the financial sector.

This partnership highlights nCino's capability to enhance lending processes, enhancing their reputation as a leading provider of banking solutions.

The implementation is aimed at delivering a modern, seamless member experience, showcasing nCino's commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in financial services.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty about the future performance of nCino's solutions, highlighting potential risks in market adoption and privacy concerns.



The mention of potential risks and uncertainties could raise concerns among investors regarding the stability and reliability of nCino's business outcomes.



The inclusion of a Safe Harbor Statement suggests a need for caution, which might imply that the company's current initiatives could face significant challenges ahead.

FAQ

What solutions has Credit Union 1 implemented from nCino?

Credit Union 1 has selected multiple nCino solutions to enhance its commercial, consumer, and indirect lending businesses.

How does nCino help Credit Union 1 improve lending?

nCino enables quicker lending processes while maintaining a community-focused approach for Credit Union 1.

What is nCino's mission in financial services?

nCino aims to help financial institutions digitize processes, enhance efficiencies, and improve banking experiences through intelligent solutions.

How many members does Credit Union 1 serve?

Credit Union 1 serves approximately 120,000 members across the nation.

What is the importance of the partnership between nCino and Credit Union 1?

The partnership focuses on creating a seamless and personalized member experience while supporting community financial success.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 59,481 shares for an estimated $2,330,034 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000 .

. PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098

PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,926 shares for an estimated $200,219 .

. JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NCNO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NCNO forecast page.

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Credit Union 1—a forward-thinking financial institution with a nationwide membership—has selected to implement multiple nCino solutions to create a unified experience across its commercial, consumer and indirect lending businesses.





Credit Union 1 has a more than 65-year history of helping individuals, families, and communities achieve financial success, and has grown to include 18 branches nationwide and anytime, anywhere accessibility through the implementation of top digital banking technology. To keep pace with its growth, Credit Union 1 has partnered with nCino to enable quicker lending without losing the community focus that is core to the Credit Union’s values. With the nCino Platform, Credit Union 1 can deliver a connected and convenient lending experience across multiple lines of business, while creating efficiencies to grow its loan volume— all while prioritizing a member-first approach to service.





“As we continue to expand our presence nationwide, our top priority is delivering the modern, seamless experience that today’s consumers expect at all member touchpoints,” says Todd Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Credit Union 1. “By building a foundational omnichannel architecture that will allow us to deliver fast, personalized and convenient experiences, we’re helping to create brighter financial futures for each of our members.”





Nicole Haverly, Vice President of Credit Unions at nCino, added “Credit unions are unique in that they’re committed to more than services; every interaction at institutions like Credit Union 1 represents an opportunity to reinvest in their members and contribute to the financial success of their communities. We’re honored to partner with the Credit Union as it works towards this mission with nCino’s technology as the foundation.”







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit





www.ncino.com





.







About Credit Union 1







Credit Union 1 is celebrating more than 65 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 120,000 members nationwide with 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,600 shared-branch locations. Credit Union 1 strives to exceed its members’ expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized member service to help achieve their maximum economic potential. Discover better banking for all at cu1.com.







Media Contacts







Natalia Moose









press@ncino.com











Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at





www.ncino.com





or the SEC's web site at





www.sec.gov





). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.