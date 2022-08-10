US Markets

Credit Suisse's top investor Harris Associates discloses 10% stake

Contributor
Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse's top shareholder Harris Associates on Wednesday disclosed a stake of more than 10% in the Swiss bank.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's CSGN.S top shareholder Harris Associates on Wednesday disclosed a stake of more than 10% in the Swiss bank.

The investment firm said in a filing that it owned 266 million shares, or a 10.1% stake, in the company as of end-July.

Harris Associates previously held a stake of around 5.2%, according to Credit Suisse's website. The bank's second-largest shareholder is Qatar Holding - a unit of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund - with a stake of about 5% as of Nov. 17. (https://bit.ly/3PfMWmA)

Credit Suisse is in the middle of what it has described as a "transition" year with a new CEO, restructuring aimed at curtailing risk-taking in investment banking and the bulking up of wealth management. Its shares have declined nearly 40% in 2022.

The company last month launched its second strategic review in less than a year to evaluate options for its securitised products business to attract third-party capital.

In May, when Reuters first reported about the strategic review, David Herro of Harris Associates said in an interview that there was no need for the bank to raise fresh equity capital.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular