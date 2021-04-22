Credit Suisse’s safer future poses returns dilemma

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thomas Gottstein is putting safety first at Credit Suisse. Yet the need to avoid further expensive disasters at the bank undermines the chief executive’s previous strategy of boosting growth and returns. A major rethink under incoming Chairman António Horta-Osório is even more urgent than before.

The twin collapses of clients Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital have made a mockery of the 21 billion Swiss franc bank’s risk management in recent months. Unveiling a pre-tax loss of 757 million Swiss francs for the first quarter on Thursday, Gottstein started the cleanup operation.

To start with, he’s hiking capital by issuing bonds which convert into shares after six months. That should raise about 1.7 billion Swiss francs, helping to lift the bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio towards 13% from 12.2% at the end of March. Second, Gottstein is shrinking the unit that services hedge funds, which lost 4.4 billion Swiss francs on Archegos, and launching a “group-wide review of risk positions”.

Both steps are necessary to restore investor confidence after Credit Suisse shares fell by a third in less than two months. The problem is that dialing down risk-taking is at odds with Gottstein’s strategy of growing his way towards higher returns. That plan, which he outlined in December, involved boosting pre-tax profit in the lender’s Asian wealth management unit and doubling down on investment banking strengths like structured credit. It’s hard now to see Credit Suisse’s traders, bankers and wealth advisers getting the go-ahead to aggressively chase business.

That sharpens an existing dilemma. Credit Suisse has a relatively high level of capital as a proportion of its total assets, partly because international Basel standards judge its exposures to be comparatively risky. Risk-weighted assets were 36% of total assets on March 31, compared with 26% for cross-town rival UBS at the end of 2020. To hit the same return on regulatory capital, Credit Suisse must therefore earn a higher overall yield on its total asset base. This usually means placing bigger bets.

But Gottstein may now end up carrying more capital than before while also taking less risk. Resolving that dilemma looks tricky. Shedding investment banking assets would boost returns over time but may be costly in the short term. Selling the asset management business makes strategic sense but would lower the bank’s overall return on equity. Credit Suisse’s safer future may come at its shareholders’ expense.

- Credit Suisse on April 22 said it would issue mandatory convertible bonds equivalent to 203 million shares. The notes, which pay a 3% interest rate, will switch into equity after six months at a 5% discount to the average of the volume-weighted average share price on April 22 and April 23.

- The bank expects the transaction, which will raise about 1.7 billion Swiss francs at the current share price, to help boost its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio to around 13% from 12.2% and its leverage ratio to more than 4% compared with 3.8% currently.

- Credit Suisse’s first-quarter revenue rose 31% year-on-year to 7.6 billion Swiss francs, boosted by an 80% increase in investment banking income.

- A 4.4 billion Swiss franc charge for the default of a U.S. hedge fund client, widely reported to be Archegos Capital Management, pushed the bank to a 757 million Swiss franc pre-tax loss.

- Credit Suisse shares were down 4% at 8.97 Swiss francs by 0800 GMT on April 22.

