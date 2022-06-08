Credit Suisse’s investment-bank drag will persist

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Profit warnings are becoming a tradition at Credit Suisse. The $17 billion Zurich-based group on Wednesday told investors https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/trading-update-202206.html that it expected to report a loss in the second quarter, citing weak results in investment banking businesses like debt trading and underwriting. Credit Suisse’s shares fell by 5%. Unfortunately for under-pressure Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the pain is far from over.

The Swiss bank’s historically strong investment banking businesses, such as credit trading and leveraged finance, are suffering from rising interest rates, while Chinese lockdowns have whacked Asian wealth management. That means Gottstein has nothing steady to fall back on while he shrinks other businesses like prime broking. And it’s hard to see what could get better. Rising corporate bond yields will be bad for debt trading and underwriting, and the Asian private banking opportunity may have been overhyped. Plus Credit Suisse’s capital buffers are thinner than they look. Citigroup analysts reckon Wednesday’s profit warning is Gottstein’s fourth in the last five quarters. There may be more to come. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Toxic coalmining buyout shows signs of age

JetBlue makes winning Spirit painful

Meituan is having its cake and eating it too

Microsoft micromanages tech jitters

Ant’s board revamp is a promising sign of rehab

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.