Credit Suisse's Greater China CEO to step down from the bank this week - memo

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carsten Stoehr, Credit Suisse's chief executive for its Greater China business, is leaving the bank, as it undergoes a global overhaul with big layoffs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by sources on Monday.

Stoehr will step down on Thursday, according to the memo.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters query sent to Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Kim Coghill)

((selena.li@thomsonreuters.com))

