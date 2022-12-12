Credit Suisse's Greater China CEO to step down from the bank this week - memo

December 12, 2022 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carsten Stoehr, Credit Suisse's chief executive for its Greater China business, is leaving the bank, as it undergoes a global overhaul with big layoffs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by sources on Monday.

Stoehr will step down on Thursday, according to the memo.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters query sent to Credit Suisse.

