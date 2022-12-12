Credit Suisse's Greater China CEO to leave bank this week - memo

By Summer Zhen and Selena Li

Hong Kong, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carsten Stoehr, Credit Suisse's chief executive for its Greater China business, is leaving the bank, as it undergoes a global overhaul with big layoffs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by sources on Monday.

Stoehr will step down on Thursday and pursue other opportunities, according to the memo sent to regional staff from the bank's Asia Pacific CEO Edwin Low.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters query sent to Credit Suisse. Stoehr could not be immediately reached for comment.

The departure of Stoehr, who rejoined Credit Suisse in 2016 after overseeing global financial market sales in Standard Chartered Hong Kong and led several initiatives to boost its China presence, comes as the bank launched 2,700 layoffs globally in the fourth quarter.

The Swiss bank is restructuring globally as it seeks to raise capital from investors following losses from mishaps, promising a business overhaul and the cutting of 9,000 jobs out of 52,000 it had in October.

Reuters reported on Dec. 1 that the bank was looking for ways to accelerate its cost cuts to tackle weaker revenues.

