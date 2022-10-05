Credit Suisse's Asia deputy head of wealth business resigns -memo
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Credit Suisse's CSGN.S Asia-Pacific wealth management business, Young Jin Yee, has resigned, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Swiss bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
