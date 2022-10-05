Credit Suisse's Asia deputy head of wealth business resigns

US Markets

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Credit Suisse's CSGN.S Asia-Pacific wealth management business, Young Jin Yee, has resigned, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Swiss bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The memo from Benjamin Cavalli, the head of wealth management for Asia Pacific, said Young, who is also the Singapore location head of the bank's wealth management business, would be leaving the bank to "pursue an expanded opportunity outside of Credit Suisse".

