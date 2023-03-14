Credit Suisse: results for 2022 and preceding years are accurate

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S stressed on Tuesday that its financial results for 2022 and preceding years were accurate and reliable.

"Credit Suisse would like to reiterate, as announced this morning, our financial results for 2022 and preceding years are accurate and reliable, as supported by a clean audit opinion by our external auditor, PwC," the bank tweeted.

Earlier, Credit Suisse said in its 2022 annual report the bank has identified "material weaknesses" in internal controls over financial reporting and not yet stemmed customer outflows.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.