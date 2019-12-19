Credit Suisse wins BNDES mandate for $6 bln Petrobras offering -sources

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES chose the investment banking unit of Credit Suisse CSGN.S to manage a share offering to divest about 24 billion reais ($6 billion) of its stake in oil firm Petrobras, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The partial divestment of BNDES's stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-controlled oil firm is formally called, is part of President Jair Bolsonaro's push to reduce the government's role in the economy.

BNDES had roughly 50 billion reais in Petrobras shares at the end of September, according to its last earnings statement.

Credit Suisse must still hire other banks to manage the offering, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions on the share offering were confidential.

Investment banks entered a fierce price war over the past week to win the BNDES mandate for the huge Petrobras share offering, according to four sources.

Credit Suisse is in the ninth position in Refinitiv's 2019 equity league table for Brazilian investment, having managed $1.5 billion in share offerings.

BNDES, Petrobras and Credit Suisse did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 4.06 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)

