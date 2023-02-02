Credit Suisse winds down second Greensill-linked fund

February 02, 2023 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Thursday announced it had completed the liquidation process of the second of its four funds linked to collapsed supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital.

A final payment scheduled for February 6 will bring the total amount returned to investors in Nova, the Luxembourg domiciled investment grade fund, to $256 million, which represents between 99.4% and 99.9% of the fund's total, depending on share class.

In November, Switzerland's second largest bank announced it had wound up its Liechtenstein Supply Chain Finance Fund.

