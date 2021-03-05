Credit Suisse winding down Greensill-linked funds

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Credit Suisse is winding down its supply chain finance funds which held most of their roughly $10 billion in notes backed by beleaguered Greensill Capital, it said on Friday.

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is winding down its supply chain finance funds which held most of their roughly $10 billion in notes backed by beleaguered Greensill Capital, it said on Friday.

"The fund boards have now decided to terminate the funds. Credit Suisse Asset Management's priority is to ensure a balance between a timely liquidation of the funds and maximizing value for the investors," it said in a statement.

It had suspended the funds on Monday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters