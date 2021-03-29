Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse's first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions it held with a U.S.-based hedge fund, the bank said on Monday.

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's CSGN.S first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions it held with a U.S.-based hedge fund, the bank said on Monday.

"While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters