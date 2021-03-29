Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's CSGN.S first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions it held with a U.S.-based hedge fund, the bank said on Monday.

"While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said.

