Credit Suisse warns of drop in fee revenue

November 03, 2022 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse profitability could be hit by a drop in asset management fees in the fourth quarter, the Swiss bank said in a financial report late on Wednesday.

Lower asset values because of adverse market movements in client portfolios in the third quarter could lead to decreased fee revenues for the group, thereby leading to reduced profitability, the bank said.

