Credit Suisse Vice Chair Schwan to leave board of directors

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said on Monday Vice Chair Severin Schwan would not stand for re-election to its board of directors, adding the board has nominated Christian Gellerstad as his successor.

It also nominated Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda Norton to join as non-executive members, while Kai S. Nargolwala and Juan Colombas will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting on April 29, Credit Suisse said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported last month that Schwan would face opposition from some major shareholders.

