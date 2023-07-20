Credit Suisse Upgrades XP Inc - (XP)

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) from Underperform to Neutral .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc - is 22.18. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of 25.19.
The projected annual revenue for XP Inc - is 17,059MM, an increase of 32.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.71%, a decrease of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 338,724K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dodge & Cox holds 35,800K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 7.54% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 28,437K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,495K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 36.30% over the last quarter.
General Atlantic holds 25,318K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,440K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.61% over the last quarter.
Mawer Investment Management holds 18,918K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 78,117.37% over the last quarter.
XP Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:
