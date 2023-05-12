Credit Suisse Upgrades Vitru (VTRU)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitru is 26.27. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 71.49% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vitru is 1,991MM, an increase of 25.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitru. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRU is 2.57%, a decrease of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 16,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 6,246K shares representing 18.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 5,820K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRU by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,356K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management holds 151K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRU by 447.76% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Vitru Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

See all Vitru regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.