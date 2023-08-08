Credit Suisse Upgrades Tronox Holdings plc - (TROX)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Tronox Holdings plc - (NYSE:TROX) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings plc - is 16.52. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.21% from its latest reported closing price of 12.99.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox Holdings plc - is 3,300MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings plc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.22%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 133,296K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,064K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares, representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 51.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,565K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 2,819K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,550K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

