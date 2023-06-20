Credit Suisse Upgrades Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (MSC)

Fintel reports that on June 20, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:MSC) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 6.44.

The projected annual revenue for Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR is 199MM, an increase of 289.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSC is 0.70%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 43,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 28,120K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,505K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,896K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 10.56% over the last quarter.

WHIAX - Ivy High Income Fund holds 2,268K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 920K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Studio City International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Studio City is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its cinematically-themed integrated resort provides highly differentiated non-gaming attractions, including the world’s first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. Studio City features approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, diverse food and beverage establishments and approximately 35,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

