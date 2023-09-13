Credit Suisse Upgrades Sealed Air (SEE)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.79% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is 48.11. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 41.79% from its latest reported closing price of 33.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 5,835MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

Sealed Air Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $33.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is a decrease of 105 owner(s) or 9.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 149,415K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,768K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 16.96% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 5,829K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,555K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,786K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 22.09% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,304K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 4,790K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Sealed Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.