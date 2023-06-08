CREDIT SUISSE Upgrades Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE upgraded their outlook for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) from Neutral to Outperform .

Innergex Renewable Energy Maintains 5.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innergex Renewable Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INE is 0.63%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 16,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INE by 8.67% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,766K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INE by 10.49% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 1,250K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INE by 15.23% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 802K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.