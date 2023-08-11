Credit Suisse Upgrades Himax Technologies - ADR (HIMX)

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Himax Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Himax Technologies - ADR is 7.80. The forecasts range from a low of 6.67 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from its latest reported closing price of 6.55.

The projected annual revenue for Himax Technologies - ADR is 1,022MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

Himax Technologies - ADR Declares $0.48 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.48 per share. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $6.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.56%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 25.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.47 (n=131).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himax Technologies - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMX is 0.55%, an increase of 92.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.79% to 29,520K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,487K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,932K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,748K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 3.47% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,482K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,404K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 32.00% over the last quarter.

Himax Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The company is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphone, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, the company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD)

