Credit Suisse Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

On March 7, 2023, Credit Suisse upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.27% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 140.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.08.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 122.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.48.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,848K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,463K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Meditor Group holds 4,469K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,330K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 40.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 39.51% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,429K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 76.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 175.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 75,390K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

