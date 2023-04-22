CREDIT SUISSE Upgrades Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE upgraded their outlook for Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADN is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.22% to 358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 9.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 65K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 16K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

