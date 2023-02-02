Credit Suisse Updates Holdings in Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Fintel reports that Credit Suisse has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO). This represents 3.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.57MM shares and 6.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 947.63% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evelo Biosciences is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 947.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.78.

The projected annual revenue for Evelo Biosciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evelo Biosciences. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 44.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVLO is 0.1286%, an increase of 277.9430%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 87,578K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 50,427,328 shares representing 46.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,810,224 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,975,539 shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 5.79% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 4,070,728 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,063,505 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,090,967 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927,862 shares, representing an increase of 55.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 132.68% over the last quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Background Information

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

