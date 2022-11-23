Credit Suisse update says cash outflows accelerated at start of Q4

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 23, 2022 — 12:48 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S gave an updated outlook for its fourth quarter on Wednesday as the embattled Swiss bank prepared to ask its shareholders for permission to raise new equity.

"As previously disclosed, Credit Suisse began experiencing deposit and net asset outflows in the first two weeks of October 2022 at levels that substantially exceeded the rates incurred in the third quarter of 2022," the bank said.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.